Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Models hit the catwalk for store’s fashion fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:30 12 October 2018

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

Fanny and Frank’s annual fashion show raised almost £800 for charity.

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The boutique department store in Church Street, Saffron Walden, hosts a fashion show every year in aid of a local charity and, this year, the shop chose The Laughter Specialists - a team of entertainers and performers who bring fun and laughter to sick and vulnerable children across East Anglia.

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The show featured 40 outfits and all the clothes can be bought at Fanny and Frank.

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

“It was fantastic - there was a real buzz,” a spokesman for the shop said. “It was probably our best year so far. We’ve done it in aid of Home Start in the past, but one of our customers who does a lot for charity suggested we did it for The Laughter Specialists this year. We really wanted to support a local charity.”

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fanny and Frank first opened its doors in 2004 and has another store in Market Hill, Woodbridge.

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The fashion show raised about £775 in total.

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOFashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Gallery: Models hit the catwalk for store’s fashion fundraiser

24 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fanny and Frank’s annual fashion show raised almost £800 for charity.

Mayor’s bid to cut plastic use in town through new initiative for businesses

45 minutes ago Imogen Braddick
Paul Fairhurst's address in Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Paul Fairhurst, has launched an initiative to encourage businesses in the town to cut down on their plastic usage.

Video: WATCH: Police release CCTV footage from ram raid at Nisa in Newport

Yesterday, 15:30 Imogen Braddick
CCTV from ram raid at Nisa in Newport.

Police have released CCTV footage of the people involved in the ram raid at Nisa in Newport last month.

Visitors from Pentagon arrive on Great Bardfield farm to discover fate of crashed Second World War pilot

Yesterday, 08:47 Katherine Heslop
The team from the United States Government in Great Bardfield. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Special visitors from the Pentagon arrived in Great Bardfield, armed with metal detectors, to discover more about the fate of an American Second World War pilot who crashed in 1944.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Saffron Walden Reporter e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Video: WATCH: Police release CCTV footage from ram raid at Nisa in Newport

CCTV from ram raid at Nisa in Newport.

Developers unveil plan to build 150 houses on Walden School site

Walden School, formerly Friends' School, in Saffron Walden.

The shop owners in Saffron Walden aiming to give customers something a little different

Paul Palmer and Kirsty Sinclair - owners of The Other One in Saffron Walden.

Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden

A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillors approve amendment to Uttlesford local plan

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Saffron Walden Reporter weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide