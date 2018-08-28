Gallery

Models hit the catwalk for store’s fashion fundraiser

Fashion show at Fanny & Frank. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

Fanny and Frank’s annual fashion show raised almost £800 for charity.

The boutique department store in Church Street, Saffron Walden, hosts a fashion show every year in aid of a local charity and, this year, the shop chose The Laughter Specialists - a team of entertainers and performers who bring fun and laughter to sick and vulnerable children across East Anglia.

The show featured 40 outfits and all the clothes can be bought at Fanny and Frank.

“It was fantastic - there was a real buzz,” a spokesman for the shop said. “It was probably our best year so far. We’ve done it in aid of Home Start in the past, but one of our customers who does a lot for charity suggested we did it for The Laughter Specialists this year. We really wanted to support a local charity.”

Fanny and Frank first opened its doors in 2004 and has another store in Market Hill, Woodbridge.

The fashion show raised about £775 in total.

