Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden

A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A company which uses the iconic London Underground to create maps has produced a tube map of Saffron Walden.

The company, called Good Idea, run by David Carr, started working with Martyn, a business consultant from Saffron Walden, earlier this year.

Martyn started working with David to provide marketing support and as a Saffron Walden resident of many years, he suggested a Saffron Walden underground map would go down well in the town.

Hence the map was born and you can now get a copy from the Saffron Walden Tourist Office for £24 or by visiting www.good-idea.uk and entering promotional code SWR for a 20 per cent discount. The discount is available until December 31.

“So whether you are a resident or just visiting the historic market town of Saffron Walden, you can now have something unique to keep which looks really great framed on your wall and is a great talking point,” Martyn said.