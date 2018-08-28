Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:22 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 10 October 2018

A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A company which uses the iconic London Underground to create maps has produced a tube map of Saffron Walden.

Comment

The company, called Good Idea, run by David Carr, started working with Martyn, a business consultant from Saffron Walden, earlier this year.

Martyn started working with David to provide marketing support and as a Saffron Walden resident of many years, he suggested a Saffron Walden underground map would go down well in the town.

Hence the map was born and you can now get a copy from the Saffron Walden Tourist Office for £24 or by visiting www.good-idea.uk and entering promotional code SWR for a 20 per cent discount. The discount is available until December 31.

“So whether you are a resident or just visiting the historic market town of Saffron Walden, you can now have something unique to keep which looks really great framed on your wall and is a great talking point,” Martyn said.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden

15:22 Imogen Braddick
A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A company which uses the iconic London Underground to create maps has produced a tube map of Saffron Walden.

Councillors approve amendment to Uttlesford local plan

11:30 Imogen Braddick
Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Councillors have approved an amendment to the local plan relating to the proposed cross-boundary West of Braintree Garden Community.

Two mums from Saffron Walden skydive for charity

09:43 Imogen Braddick
After the jump

Two mums from Saffron Walden, Lucy Boniface and Sarah Boon, jumped out of a plane last month to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and have raised more than £2,000 so far.

New date set for committee to consider Stansted Airport planning application

08:47 Imogen Braddick
Runway at Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council has set a new date to determine Stansted Airport’s planning application.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Saffron Walden Reporter e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Developers unveil plan to build 150 houses on Walden School site

Walden School, formerly Friends' School, in Saffron Walden.

Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden

A tube map of Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Council apologises after postponing public speaking sessions on Stansted Airport planning application

Roundup of road and lane closures planned for the week ahead on region’s highways

Highways England

Councillors approve amendment to Uttlesford local plan

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Saffron Walden Reporter weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide