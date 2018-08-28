Designer creates tube map of Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 15:22 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 10 October 2018
Archant
A company which uses the iconic London Underground to create maps has produced a tube map of Saffron Walden.
The company, called Good Idea, run by David Carr, started working with Martyn, a business consultant from Saffron Walden, earlier this year.
Martyn started working with David to provide marketing support and as a Saffron Walden resident of many years, he suggested a Saffron Walden underground map would go down well in the town.
Hence the map was born and you can now get a copy from the Saffron Walden Tourist Office for £24 or by visiting www.good-idea.uk and entering promotional code SWR for a 20 per cent discount. The discount is available until December 31.
“So whether you are a resident or just visiting the historic market town of Saffron Walden, you can now have something unique to keep which looks really great framed on your wall and is a great talking point,” Martyn said.