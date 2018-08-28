Firefighters called to blaze involving 100 tonnes of straw
PUBLISHED: 11:19 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 04 October 2018
Archant
Firefighters were called to a fire near Clavering involving approximately 100 tonnes of straw yesterday.
Fire crews were called to Dewes Green Road in Berden at around 1pm yesterday (October 2). Firefighters from Stansted, Newport, Saffron Walden and Halstead attended the scene.
The fire was revisited throughout the night to check it was still burning under control.
Crews will continue to revisit the scene every few hours until it has completely burned itself out.