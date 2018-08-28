Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters called to blaze involving 100 tonnes of straw

PUBLISHED: 11:19 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 04 October 2018

Firefighters were confronted with 100 tonnes of straw on fire. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATION

Firefighters were confronted with 100 tonnes of straw on fire. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATION

Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire near Clavering involving approximately 100 tonnes of straw yesterday.

Comment
Firefighters were confronted with 100 tonnes of straw on fire. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATIONFirefighters were confronted with 100 tonnes of straw on fire. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATION

Fire crews were called to Dewes Green Road in Berden at around 1pm yesterday (October 2). Firefighters from Stansted, Newport, Saffron Walden and Halstead attended the scene.

The fire was revisited throughout the night to check it was still burning under control.

Crews will continue to revisit the scene every few hours until it has completely burned itself out.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

New chief constable of Essex Police takes the oath

Yesterday, 16:31 Imogen Braddick
Chief Constable Harrington and Roger Hirst, police and crime commissioner. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new chief constable of Essex Police has formally taken up the position today (October 4).

Landlord confirms hope to build houses on pub site to fund refurbishment

Yesterday, 11:54 Imogen Braddick
Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign in May, 2017.

The owners of the Railway Arms pub in Saffron Walden, which closed in January 2017, have confirmed plans to build two houses on the site to help fund the redevelopment of the pub.

Gig at Saffron Walden Football Club will raise money for the family of Matt Smyth

Yesterday, 11:45 Imogen Braddick
Four Horsemen will perform at Saffron Walden Football Club this Saturday to raise money for the family of Matt Smyth. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Four Horsemen will be performing in Saffron Walden on Saturday to raise money for the family of Matt Smyth who was killed in a road accident in August.

Annual Uttlesford Careers Fair will take place at Saffron Hall

Yesterday, 09:41 Imogen Braddick
Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: ARCHANT

The Uttlesford Schools Careers Fair will take place on the evening of Wednesday October 10 from 5pm to 8pm and will be held in Saffron Hall at Saffron Walden County High School.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Saffron Walden Reporter e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Teenage boy assaulted and punched in the face in Saffron Walden

Crime news

Man jailed for raping young boy

Gavin Randall

Firefighters called to blaze involving 100 tonnes of straw

Firefighters were confronted with 100 tonnes of straw on fire. Picture: STANSTED FIRE STATION

Landlord confirms hope to build houses on pub site to fund refurbishment

Residents turned out in force to show their support for the Save the Railway Arms Pub campaign in May, 2017.

Multi-million investment announced for schools in Uttlesford

The new Magna Carta Primary Academy building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newsletter Sign Up

Saffron Walden Reporter weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide