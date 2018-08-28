Gig at Saffron Walden Football Club will raise money for the family of Matt Smyth

Four Horsemen will be performing in Saffron Walden on Saturday to raise money for the family of Matt Smyth who was killed in a road accident in August.

The band, which has twice packed out Saffron Walden Football Club, are back at the venue for the third time on Saturday, October 6.

This time, the night is being used to raise money for the family of Matt Smyth whose family is closely connected to club and well known to many of the club’s supporters.

Four Horsemen guitarist Richard Auty said: “When Ken Vincent from the football club approached us to ask if our gig could be used as part of a fundraising effort to help the family, we were pleased to be able to help.”

The gig is free entry but there will be a bucket collection on the night for anyone who wishes to donate.

Four Horsemen have been bringing metal to the masses since 2016, playing songs by rock legends including Iron Maiden.

Doors open at 8pm with music from 8.30pm. The gig is free entry.