New school block opens at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

New block at Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch opened a new, state-of-the-art teaching building at Joyce Frankland Academy, in Newport, last Thursday.

The building boasts eight classrooms which includes a dedicated media and photography suite named after an ex-student and long standing member of the Old Newportonian Society, Christopher Bowditch, whose bequest enabled the furnishing of the suite.

Students at Joyce Frankland Academy are enjoying learning in the new building and after consultation with staff and students, interim principal Duncan Roberts named the building after astronaut, Sir Timothy Peake.

“Naming the building after such an inspirational figure linked very poignantly the values of our academy,” Mr Roberts said. “I am delighted that MP Kemi Badenoch took the time to visit and officially open our new building.

“This is a highly exciting development for the academy and will serve generations of students and staff in their endeavours to fulfil their potential.”