Head teacher from Saffron Walden marches on Downing Street to demand ‘adequate’ funding for schools

PUBLISHED: 10:41 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 03 October 2018

Caroline Derbyshire

Caroline Derbyshire

Archant

The head teacher of Saffron Walden County High School joined 60 other head teachers from Essex on a march to Downing Street to demand better funding for schools.

Head teacher Caroline Derbyshire said: “I took part in a march to Downing Street in order to make a reasonable request that schools are funded adequately and return to the levels of funding they received in 2010.

“There has been an 8 per cent cut in per pupil funding since that time. County High has had to reduce spending on many budget lines and ask our parents for more contributions to ensure that our excellent provision is not affected.

“Without an injection of more funding we will not be able to sustain the current offer. There are 60 heads from Essex attending the march and 1,000 headteachers from across the country.

“The action is not party political and many MPs from all parties are also campaigning for more funding for education because the matter is now critical.

“My own participation is fully supported by the governors and I have received many words of encouragement from our parents.”

