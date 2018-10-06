Autumn show attracts bumper crop of entries

Saffron Walden Horticultural Society autumn show winners. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Despite the heat and lack of rain during July and August, entry numbers were up at the Saffron Walden Horticultural Society Autumn Show.

The event was held on September 23 at the Golden Acre Community Centre and there was a colourful display of dahlias and other autumn flowers.

There were a good number of entries for the domestic section, ranging from a ginger cake to cheese straws, as well as jams, preserves and photographs. The society said it was “delighted” by the number of junior entries - the most they have had for some years.

Hamish Davidson was awarded trophies for the most points in the show as well as for the most points in the vegetable section.

Robin Crouchman won trophies for the most points in the flowers and fruit section, as well as the cup for the most points in all three 2018 shows.

Full details of forthcoming talks and 2019 show dates can be found at www.swhortsoc.org.uk.

