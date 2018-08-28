Teenage boy assaulted and punched in the face in Saffron Walden

Crime news Archant

Officers are investigating after an incident in Saffron Walden where a teenager was assaulted.

A 15 year-old boy was assaulted and punched in the face in a park near Catons Lane at 7pm on September 21.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and it has been reported some may have been recording the incident on their mobile phones.

If you have any information about the incident please call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/137647/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.