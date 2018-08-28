Two mums from Saffron Walden skydive for charity

After the jump

Two mums from Saffron Walden, Lucy Boniface and Sarah Boon, jumped out of a plane last month to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and have raised more than £2,000 so far.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Sarah

“Without the influence of too much alcohol we decided that it was time for a challenge and at the same time we wanted to raise as much as we could for the outstanding service that is the East Anglian Air Ambulance,” Lucy said. “After several delays due to gusty winds we finally got to do our tandem skydive on September 26 on the most beautiful autumn day we could have wished for.

“In no time at all we were at 13,000 feet and jumping into the bluest sky you can imagine. Once the slightly terrifying initial freefall was over and the parachute released we had an amazingly peaceful and serene five minute descent with outstanding views all around the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline.

Lucy Lucy

“An awesome experience and one that we would thoroughly recommend.”

Donations can be made here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucyb-sarahb.