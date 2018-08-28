Athletics: Local youngsters land National Road Relays gold

Local youngsters Lewis Buchallet and Luca McGrath struck gold at the National Road Relays in Birmingham on Saturday.

Joyce Frankland Academy pupil Buchallet and McGrath, who attends Saffron Walden County High School, ran for Cambridge & Coleridge AC at Sutton Park.

And they combined with clubmate Isaac Morris to come home in first place in the under-13 race at the prestigious event.

Morris led the trio off on the first leg and, after making a decent start, quickly took the race lead as he clocked the fastest time of the day over the 3.88k circuit.

Buchallet ran a strong second leg, holding off all challengers to ensure McGrath had the lead on the anchor leg.

And McGrath never looked back after going off strong, finishing as a clear winner as the trio celebrated securing a stunning title.