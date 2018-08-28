Advanced search

Walden have to work hard to win at Harlow to maintain unbeaten start to campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 October 2018

Saffron Walden Rugby Club face the camera at the start of a new season

Saffron Walden maintained their unbeaten start in London Two North East with a hard-fought 20-7 win at Harlow.

Persistent rain was not conducive to the expansive game Walden like to play, but they adapted well and got off to a great start with hooker Elliott Kelsall bundling over on six minutes.

The visitors regained possession soon after as fly half Tom Price received the ball 60 metres out and jinked past a couple or players, before kicking through.

However Harlow gave a penalty away for a late tackle, leaving a simple kick from 20 metres that put Walden 8-0 up.

The hosts had opportunities to open their account but great defence kept them at bay and Walden added to their tally when kicking another penalty tot he corner to set up a catch and drive move for number eight Nik Baker to touch down and make it 13-0 after 20 minutes.

Brother and second row Brad Baker scored Walden’s third try with half an hour on the clock when he burst through the centre to score under the posts for another converted try.

But Harlow came out strongly in the first 10 minutes of the second half and scored a converted try of their own after a well-worked move and break through the centres.

The home team gained in confidence and it took more determined defence to keep them out but gradually the dire weather got the better of both teams as handling errors crept in.

The game became disjointed with neither side really looking like scoring, despite Harlows’ efforts to narrow the gap and Walden trying to claim a bonus point try.

This weekend is the first round of the Intermediate Cup but Walden a bye and a much-needed Saturday off before the league campaign restarts on October 20 with a home game against Southwold at 3pm.

The Saxons completed a good day for the club, showing great heart with a 10-10 draw against leaders Newmarket in Eastern Counties One West. They host Shelford thirds on October 20.

Walden are always on the look out for new players to play in either the first team in London Two North East or Saxons in Eastern Counties One West. If interested in joining the club, email info@swrfc.co.uk or graham.marshall2@ntlworld.com.

