Athletics: The force is with friends and family of late Ryan Lynch

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 October 2018

Friends and family of the late Ryan Lynch dressed as characters from Star Wars at the annual Wimpole Estate 10-mile race to raise money for the Essex Air Ambulance

Archant

The force was certainly with friends and family of the late Ryan Lynch as they gathered at the annual Wimpole Estate 10 mile race on Sunday to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Lynch, of Saffron Walden, was killed in a road traffic accident in Braintree earlier this year, and several first time runners dressed as characters from Star Wars, as he was a big fan of the movie franchise.

Even regular runners found the race challenging but Daniel Lynch, Ryan’s brother, said: “It has been a tough year for everyone involved but we are delighted to be able to do something positive in Ryan’s name. We raised over £3,500 for the Essex Air Ambulance and Ryan would be very proud.”

