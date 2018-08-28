Football: Half-term coaching for girls

Three members of Saffron Walden PSG under-12s are part of the Norwich City player development programme Archant

Girls from the local area have a fantastic opportunity to train with the Norwich City regional development programme during the half-term holidays in partnership with Saffron Walden PSG.

The training day takes place on Monday October 22 from 10am to 4pm at Crabtrees in Saffron Walden with specialist coaching from Norwich City FC RDP coaches.

The session will give the girls an insight into the Norwich City FC way of playing, help them improve as footballers and provide opportunities for girls to be selected for Norwich City FC Player Development Programmes.

Nine girls from Saffron Walden PSG already play in the Norwich set-up, including three form the under-12 squad.

For more information about the half-term sessions and Saffron Walden PSG FC, visit their Facebook page or email jamie.loades@norwichcityfc-cambs.co.uk.