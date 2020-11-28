LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
Name of Applicant or Club India Villa Restaurant Postal address of premises or club 20, Watling Street, Thaxted Dunbow CM6 2PE Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises
Monday-Saturday 10.00-23.00, Sunday 12.00-22.30
Late night Refreshment Indoors Monday-Saturday 23.00-23.30
The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).
Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Friday 18th December 2020
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited.