Published: 10:33 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020

Proposed development at: Northumbria, Cambridge Road, Newport, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 3TN Take Notice That application is being made by: A Mundell and Ms D Holmes and for Planning Permission to: Extend and alter Northumbria.

Town and Country Planning (Development

Management Procedure - England)

Order 2015 Notice Under Article 13

Of Application for Planning Permission.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4ER

Any owner of land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this Notice.

Signatory: Peter Purkiss, Donald Purkiss & Associates LLP

Date: 7th December 2020.