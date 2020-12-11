Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure - England)

PUBLISHED: 10:33 12 December 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at: Northumbria, Cambridge Road, Newport, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 3TN

Take Notice That application is being made by: A Mundell and Ms D Holmes and for Planning Permission to: Extend and alter Northumbria.

Town and Country Planning (Development

Management Procedure - England)

Order 2015 Notice Under Article 13

Of Application for Planning Permission.

You may also want to watch:

Proposed development at: Northumbria, Cambridge Road, Newport, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 3TN

Take Notice That application is being made by: A Mundell and Ms D Holmes and for Planning Permission to: Extend and alter Northumbria.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4ER

Any owner of land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this Notice.

Signatory: Peter Purkiss, Donald Purkiss & Associates LLP

Date: 7th December 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Sign up for a virtual open day visit

The Grange Care Home in Newport has its own pub! Picture: Country Court Care

Elsenham WI talk about Edith Cavell, who helped hundreds of wartime soldiers to escape

Melanie Gibson-Barton spoke to Elsenham WI's meeting about the life of Edith Cavell. Picture: ELSENHAM WI

In pictures: first snow of winter in North Essex

A couple take phone snaps of their dog in the market place. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

In pictures: Christmas cheer across the district

Debbie Hare sent us this photo of festive lights from Howard Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: DEBBIE HARE

Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success

Help is available to support you achieve your weight loss goals for a healthier lifestyle Picture: Contributed