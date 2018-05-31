Debden Grange

LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant or Club Debden Grange Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. The Lodge, Fallow Drive, Newport CB11 3RP Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises-Monday - Sunday 11:00 - 23:00 The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Thursday 23 July 2020 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of Cunlimited.