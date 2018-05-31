Advanced search

Debden Grange

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 - PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant or Club Debden Grange Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. The Lodge, Fallow Drive, Newport CB11 3RP Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises-Monday - Sunday 11:00 - 23:00 The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Thursday 23 July 2020 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of Cunlimited.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation dog goes out on her first job

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation Dog starts work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

NHS Birthday 2020: Are you showing your support across Essex this weekend?

Medics Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda shared a happy moment during the final clap in Saffron Walden in June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

WATCH: 100 Days Since Lockdown: A look back at life during the coronavirus pandemic

A still from Neil Didsbury's video 100 Days Since Lockdown.