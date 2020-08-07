Roberto Parts LTD

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Roberto Parts LTD trading as Roberto Parts LTD 295A Heathway, Dagenham, Essex, England, RM9 5AQ is applying for a licence to use Chandos Farm, Cherry Hinton Road, Shelford Bottom, Cambridge CB22 3AB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dff, at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructureni.gov.uk/