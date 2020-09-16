Dead Time Ltd.
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2020
Archant
LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 of the Act)
Name of Applicant or Club: Dead Time Ltd.
Postal address of premises or club: 8 Rose & Crown Walk, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1JH.
Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises
You may also want to watch:
Sale of Alcohol
Monday to Friday : 10:00 - 21:00
Saturday : 09:00 - 21:00
Sunday : 11:00 - 19:00
The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Thursday 24th September 2020 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.