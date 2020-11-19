Advanced search

Audley End Miniature Railway Ltd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant or Club Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. Audley End Miniature Railway Ltd Audley End Road Saffron Walden Essex CB11 4JB. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises-Monday - Sunday 12:00 - 17:30. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 7th December 2020. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Four Saffron Walden women set up Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank

Left to right: Cath Pargeter, Madi Wilkie, and Emma Bastin. Photo: Supplied by Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank.

Appeal to demolish Homebase and build a care home is rejected

Archive, pre Covid image: Homebase staff had campaigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Stansted Airport hotel incident not being treated as terror-related

Essex Police are not treating an incident inside the Hampton Hotel at Stansted Airport as terror-related Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

New Rector is appointed

Rev Jeremy Trew has been announced as the new rector appointed to the Saffron Walden & Villages team ministry which includes St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH