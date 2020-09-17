Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)
PUBLISHED: 10:20 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 17 September 2020
Order 2015 Notice Under Article 13 of Application for Planning Permission
Proposed development at: Land west of London Road, Newport.
Take notice that application is being made by: Trivselhus UK
For planning permission to: Construct 89 new dwellings, vehicular access and associated parking, open space and landscaping. Including the provision of ball catch netting for the recreation club, a car park and associated access for Newport Primary School including landscaping improvements, an off-site playground, highway improvements to the bridleway and associated development.
Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4ER
Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.
Signatory: Mrs S Stephenson
Date: 17th September 2020
