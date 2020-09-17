Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)

PUBLISHED: 10:20 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 17 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Order 2015 Notice Under Article 13 of Application for Planning Permission

Proposed development at: Land west of London Road, Newport.

Take notice that application is being made by: Trivselhus UK

For planning permission to: Construct 89 new dwellings, vehicular access and associated parking, open space and landscaping. Including the provision of ball catch netting for the recreation club, a car park and associated access for Newport Primary School including landscaping improvements, an off-site playground, highway improvements to the bridleway and associated development.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4ER

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mrs S Stephenson

Date: 17th September 2020

