Saffron Walden photographer's book a permanent record of life in a locked down town

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:41 PM January 21, 2022
Martyn Everett, Gibson Library chair, receives a copy of Celia Bartlett's new book called Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked

Martyn Everett, Gibson Library chair, receives a copy of Celia Bartlett's new book called Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked - Credit: Will Durrant

A book about life in Saffron Walden during the coronavirus lockdown has been presented to the Gibson Library.

Photojournalist Celia Bartlett's project, called Saffron Walden - Locked and Unlocked, reflects how Saffron Walden coped with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photographer Celia Bartlett presents a copy of her photo documentary book - Saffron Walden Locked an

Celia Bartlett's new book - Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked - looks at life in an Essex town during the Covid-19 crisis and post-pandemic recovery - Credit: Will Durrant

Celia presented a copy of her book to Martyn Everett, chair of the Gibson Library, as a record of life in and out of lockdown.

She said: "There was a community spirit here which I had not seen before.

"I wanted to show how we were all coping during lockdown, but also provide light relief on Instagram for people who couldn't get out in the town."

Martyn Everett flicks through a copy of the Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked book

Martyn Everett talks about Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked with photographer Celia Bartlett - Credit: Will Durrant

Martyn Everett, Gibson Library chair, and Celia Bartlett peruse Celia's new book - Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked

Martyn Everett, Gibson Library chair, and Celia Bartlett peruse Saffron Walden Locked and Unlocked - Credit: Will Durrant

Celia said that the project originally aimed to showcase Saffron Walden and its heritage, but the pandemic changed its aim.

She added: "The photography community is quite supportive - we all inspired each other to keep exploring in lockdown."

Saffron Walden - Locked and Unlocked is on its second print run and on sale online: https://celiabartlett.co.uk/

Celia is on Instagram - @ailecphoto

A Clap for Carers taking place on High Street, Saffron Walden

Clap for Carers on Saffron Walden High Street, one of Celia's photographs taken during the Covid-19 lockdown - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A football fan

Saffron Walden Unlocked: A fan at Caton's Lane before England's Euro 2020 defeat - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Boy George at Heritage Live, Audley End House and Gardens

Boy George Heritage at Heritage Live after lockdown easing in 2021 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Books
Coronavirus
Instagram
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

