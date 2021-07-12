News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Q&A: Saffron Walden county councillor Susan Barker

Susan Barker

Published: 8:00 PM July 12, 2021   
Saffron Walden county councillor Susan Barker.

Saffron Walden county councillor Susan Barker. - Credit: Susan Barker

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am there to help and give advice as best I can.

How long have you lived in Saffron/Dunmow?

I have lived in High Easter since 1989 and all my life have lived and worked in Essex.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would never want to be mayor but if I was then get a sponsored flight/ hot air balloon and look down at the district from the sky.

What is your favourite landmark in the area?

Aythorpe Roding Windmill

What is your favourite pub in the Saffron/Dunmow?

I don’t really do pubs except on holiday but I will nominate the Spotted Dog as it’s next door.

Which shops do you rely on in Saffron/Dunmow?

Tesco in Dunmow and the Library. Rose Garden Florist and I miss the shoe shop.

What is your favourite place to go and eat in the area?

Home

What is a perfect day in Saffron/Dunmow for you?

Meeting people I know when out and about.

Which places in Saffron/Dunmow would you recommend to visitors?

The Maltings in Dunmow and perhaps a visit to Great Hallingbury to see how the village is affected by the airport

Who is your Saffron/Dunmow hero?

I have to say my husband.

What do you most love about Saffron/Dunmow?

The people.

