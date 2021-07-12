Q&A: Saffron Walden county councillor Susan Barker
How would you best describe your job or role in the community?
I am there to help and give advice as best I can.
How long have you lived in Saffron/Dunmow?
I have lived in High Easter since 1989 and all my life have lived and worked in Essex.
What would you do if you were mayor for a day?
I would never want to be mayor but if I was then get a sponsored flight/ hot air balloon and look down at the district from the sky.
What is your favourite landmark in the area?
Aythorpe Roding Windmill
What is your favourite pub in the Saffron/Dunmow?
I don’t really do pubs except on holiday but I will nominate the Spotted Dog as it’s next door.
Which shops do you rely on in Saffron/Dunmow?
Tesco in Dunmow and the Library. Rose Garden Florist and I miss the shoe shop.
What is your favourite place to go and eat in the area?
Home
What is a perfect day in Saffron/Dunmow for you?
Meeting people I know when out and about.
Which places in Saffron/Dunmow would you recommend to visitors?
The Maltings in Dunmow and perhaps a visit to Great Hallingbury to see how the village is affected by the airport
Who is your Saffron/Dunmow hero?
I have to say my husband.
What do you most love about Saffron/Dunmow?
The people.