Published: 11:04 AM August 3, 2021

EA Festival debuted at Castle Hedingham this summer - Credit: Archant/Celia Bartlett Photography

An arts festival in Essex is quenching East Anglia's "thirst for culture", its founder has said.

EA Festival debuted at Castle Hedingham on the weekend (July 31-August 1) with a celebration of the region's talent - from museums to new music.

Charles Saumarez Smith on the future of museums - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Headliners included Countdown's Susie Dent, QI and Blackadder creator John Lloyd and author of The Ethical Carnivore Louise Gray.

Festival founder Joanne Ooi said the event has only scratched the surface of what East Anglia has to offer.

EA Festival founder Joanne Ooi at Hedingham Castle - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

EA Festival founder Joanne Ooi introduces Sass Brown and Arizona Muse ahead of a conversation on Sustainable Fashion: Beyond Greenwashing - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Joanne said: "There is so much thirst for culture in East Anglia and the region is chock-a-block with talent. It is untapped and EA Festival has merely scratched the surface.

"The experience and ambience of doing live events with kinetic, spontaneous interaction on stage was a joy.

"The feeling of connection with the audience was palpable."

Joanne said the event could become an annual fixture with events throughout the year.

