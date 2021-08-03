News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
EA Festival debut: New festival quenches region's 'thirst for culture'

Will Durrant

Published: 11:04 AM August 3, 2021   
A montage - Left: Hedingham Castle in Essex; Right: An audience member at EA Festival speaks with presenters

EA Festival debuted at Castle Hedingham this summer - Credit: Archant/Celia Bartlett Photography

An arts festival in Essex is quenching East Anglia's "thirst for culture", its founder has said.

EA Festival debuted at Castle Hedingham on the weekend (July 31-August 1) with a celebration of the region's talent - from museums to new music.

Three people on stage. A man - Charles Saumarez Smith - smiles

Charles Saumarez Smith on the future of museums - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Headliners included Countdown's Susie Dent, QI and Blackadder creator John Lloyd and author of The Ethical Carnivore Louise Gray.

Festival founder Joanne Ooi said the event has only scratched the surface of what East Anglia has to offer.

A woman sits on an old wall and smiles at the camera at Hedingham Castle, Essex

EA Festival founder Joanne Ooi at Hedingham Castle - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people on stage and another on screen at EA Festival, Castle Hedingham

EA Festival founder Joanne Ooi introduces Sass Brown and Arizona Muse ahead of a conversation on Sustainable Fashion: Beyond Greenwashing - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Joanne said: "There is so much thirst for culture in East Anglia and the region is chock-a-block with talent. It is untapped and EA Festival has merely scratched the surface.

"The experience and ambience of doing live events with kinetic, spontaneous interaction on stage was a joy.

"The feeling of connection with the audience was palpable."

Joanne said the event could become an annual fixture with events throughout the year.

A woman, Daisy Buchanan, smiles on stage.

Daisy Buchanan, author of 'Insatiable' - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people on stage: Joanne Ooi and Sass Brown at EA Festival, Castle Hedingham, Essex

Joanne Ooi, Founder of the EA Festival puts questions to writer Sass Brown - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A woman hangs a dress onto a rack

Jo of V V Raven with some of the re-purposed and enhanced garments - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A woman holds up a spirit in a corked bottle: Anna from the English Spirit Company at Castle Hedingham, Essex

Anna from the English Spirit Company at EA Festival, Castle Hedingham - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people in a marquee at EA Festival in Essex. They smile. In front of them: a selection of goodies.

EA Festival staff with a selection of artisan products - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Hedingham Castle, Essex. Inside: artwork.

Curated artwork at EA Festival - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

People sit on the grass to eat and drink at EA Festival, Castle Hedingham, Essex

EA Festival at Hedingham Castle - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Essex
Braintree News

