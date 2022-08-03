Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island 2022 winners, share a kiss at Stansted Airport in Essex after returning to the UK - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

After eight weeks of competition, Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have returned to the UK.

The couple, both aged 27, touched down at Stansted Airport in Essex shortly after 12pm today (Wednesday, August 3), just two days after ITV aired the Love Island final.

In an Instagram story, Davide shared the news from inside the cockpit of the aeroplane with Ekin-Su.

He said: "In the cockpit with the queen!"

Ekin-Su and Davide won the £50,000 Love Island prize - Credit: ITV

Davide shares a story on board a Jet2 plane at Stansted Airport to announce his return to the UK - Credit: @davidesancli/Instagram

Ekin-Su in a Jet2 cockpit at Stansted Airport after her return to the UK - Credit: @davidesancli/Instagram

Davide, from Manchester, and Ekin-Su, from Islington in London, fought off competition from three more couples in the final - Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

After a public vote, Love Island host Laura Whitmore announced Davide and Ekin-Su had won the £50,000 prize fund following a public vote.

Love Island 2022 runner-up Gemma Owen greets members of her family at Stansted Airport on her return to the UK - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Love Island 2022 runner-up Luca Bish hugs members of his family at Stansted Airport - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island 2022 winners, share a kiss at Stansted Airport in Essex after returning to the UK - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Reacting to the news, Ekin-Su said: "Thank you everyone for voting for us and for making us who we are."

Davide said: "I still don't believe it. Thank you everyone.

"Grazie a tutti for voting for us."