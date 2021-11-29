Victoria Farrell, who put together the Elsenham Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

North-west Essex's makers and stallholders gathered in Elsenham on Saturday for a Christmas Market.

Elsenham's festive season began on November 27 with gift, food and drink sales across the Village and Memorial halls.

Cakes on sale at the Elsenham Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Proceeds from pitch fees, entry fees and raffle ticket sales will be spent on village projects over the coming year.

The 1st Henham and Elsenham Scouts group were on hand to sell tickets and refreshments.

Maple Syrup Crochet at the Elsenham Christmas Market 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Victoria Farrell headed up the initiative and thanked the Scouts and village choir for their support.

She said: "Villagers really rallied behind us as we tried to create a festive feel.

"The 1st Henham and Elsenham Scouts have come up trumps, as they always do, to staff the event.

"Stallholders donated over 50 raffle prizes too!

"All monies raised from entry and stallholder pitch fees, raffle tickets and the Scouts' mulled wine will go towards village projects and facilities."