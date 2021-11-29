News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle

Villagers rally behind Elsenham Christmas Market

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:29 AM November 29, 2021
Victoria Farrell holds up one of her Christmas wreaths. Victoria put together the Elsenham Christmas Market, Essex

Victoria Farrell, who put together the Elsenham Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

North-west Essex's makers and stallholders gathered in Elsenham on Saturday for a Christmas Market.

Elsenham's festive season began on November 27 with gift, food and drink sales across the Village and Memorial halls.

Three people sell cakes at the Elsenham Christmas Market, Essex

Cakes on sale at the Elsenham Christmas Market - Credit: Will Durrant

Proceeds from pitch fees, entry fees and raffle ticket sales will be spent on village projects over the coming year.

The 1st Henham and Elsenham Scouts group were on hand to sell tickets and refreshments.

Two stallholders show off a knitted penguin and reindeer at the Elsenham Christmas Market 2021, Essex

Maple Syrup Crochet at the Elsenham Christmas Market 2021 - Credit: Will Durrant

Victoria Farrell headed up the initiative and thanked the Scouts and village choir for their support.

She said: "Villagers really rallied behind us as we tried to create a festive feel.

"The 1st Henham and Elsenham Scouts have come up trumps, as they always do, to staff the event.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  2. 2 Stansted Airport calls for residents' views on solar transformation plan
  3. 3 Saffron Walden County High School student launches campaign for a 'Quiet Room'
  1. 4 Will there be a White Christmas in Essex this year?
  2. 5 Walden has late night shopping and musicians
  3. 6 Music therapy top honour includes Walden's Together in Sound
  4. 7 Saffron Walden a contender in Britain's Favourite Market vote
  5. 8 Students bring cheer to senior citizens through Christmas Buddy Scheme
  6. 9 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex
  7. 10 £13k raised for good causes at Saffron Walden Bonfire Night

"Stallholders donated over 50 raffle prizes too!

"All monies raised from entry and stallholder pitch fees, raffle tickets and the Scouts' mulled wine will go towards village projects and facilities."

Christmas
Retail
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden lantern parade and lights switch on: Santa, The Mayor and Santa's chief elf with dancers

Christmas | Gallery

In pictures: Walden's Lantern Parade and Christmas lights switch-on

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man on a bike in a cycle lane; Inset: Councillor Louise Pepper, Uttlesford District Council

Climate Change

Eco plan: 'I don't sleep at night thinking about my children's future'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A solar farm on grass (File photo)

Environment News

Fury as Pelham solar farm plans submitted to district council

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Insulate Britain protestors hold banners at a motorway junction

Essex Police

Motorway protestors reveal when they will stop amid Essex Police probe

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon