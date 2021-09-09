Interview
Essex Austin Seven Club takes in Saffron Walden on tour
"Our county has a strange image," Essex Austin Seven Club's Peter Lawson said.
"Nobody really comes to this part of the world, so I'm on a mission to showcase Essex away from the world of TV."
Peter is leading a group of nearly 30 classic car drivers around the county in what he has called "The Only Tour is Essex" to show off the area he calls home.
Among the troupe is 95-year-old driver Ron Lowe, from Liverpool, who has looked after Austin Seven cars since 1972.
He is touring Essex in a car nine years younger than him - his 1935 Austin Pearl Cabriolet.
Others are on tour from as far away as Dorset, Yorkshire and Manchester.
On Tuesday, September 7, they set off from their base in the Colne Valley to take in Sible Hedingham, Thaxted and Saffron Walden.
Peter said: "North-west Essex is always a surprise.
"We stopped off at Thaxted which has a really special place in English culture.
"Saffron Walden is an excellent spot for lunch and coffee, visiting the market. We have done Audley End in the past, but this year is the first that we have taken in the town.
"This is really only a bit of fun, but we started doing this five years ago because there are organised tours all over the country.
"I absolutely had to arrange one in Essex - and parts of Suffolk - to showcase what this part of the world really has to offer."
Peter said there is a real joy in driving and fixing classic cars.
He said: "Reviewers of contemporary cars all say their new models are fun to drive - but an Austin Seven is really fun to drive.
"I started looking after Sevens 35 years ago.
"I've had my current car for 14 years, taking it all over the UK and Europe.
"It's definitely a talking point and something to bond over. And you can't beat parking it up on a common or next to a beach in the summer.
"It's an adventure, definitely."