How Essex's fire service is celebrating LGBT+ History Month
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
LGBT+ History Month is a chance to show that the fire service is committed to inclusion, Essex's chief fire officer has said.
Rick Hylton, who became the county's chief fire officer in October, raised a pride flag at the Essex County Fire and Rescue headquarters in Kelvedon, near Colchester.
Mr Hylton said: "The fire service is committed to inclusion and we are proud to show our support to our staff and communities.
"Look out for the rainbow flag flying at our stations across the county during this month."
When Mr Hylton stepped into his role, he vowed to build on his predecessor Jo Turton's work to rid ECFRS of "toxic" bullying which was identified during a 2015 inspection.
The service's social media logos have also been changed to feature a "Progress Pride" flag.
This flag features stripes to represent the trans community, LGBTQ+ communities of colour and people living with HIV or AIDS.
