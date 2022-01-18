Gallery
Essex Young Farmers celebrate Plough Sunday with Thaxted tractor run
- Credit: Jodee Hill
Plough Sunday (January 16) was celebrated with a tractor run in Thaxted, organised by Essex Young Farmers.
Dan Low, one of the event's organisers, said: "I think it’s immensely important for events such as these to bring the public closer to the agricultural industry.
"The general public has never been more far removed from the supply chain.
"I think it's crucial to know how much dedication and hard work goes into producing the products on supermarket shelves."
Dan added that some of the machinery on show are worth six-figure sums.
He said: "Some of the technology has more tech on-board than an aircraft."
They were raising funds for the Farming Community Network and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which provide financial support to farming families.
Thaxted Morris Men and the parish church also lent their support to Plough Sunday.
