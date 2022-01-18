News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex Young Farmers celebrate Plough Sunday with Thaxted tractor run

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM January 18, 2022
A Thaxted Parish Church worship leader on a green John Deere tractor at Essex Young Farmers' Plough Weekend event

The Thaxted Parish Church team help Essex Young Farmers celebrate Plough Sunday - Credit: Jodee Hill

Plough Sunday (January 16) was celebrated with a tractor run in Thaxted, organised by Essex Young Farmers.

A blue tractor on the road in Thaxted, Essex for Plough Sunday

Plough Sunday in Thaxted - Credit: Jodee Hill

The Essex Young Farmers' tractor run approaching Thaxted on Plough Sunday

The Essex Young Farmers' tractor run approaching Thaxted on Plough Sunday - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

Dan Low, one of the event's organisers, said: "I think it’s immensely important for events such as these to bring the public closer to the agricultural industry.

"The general public has never been more far removed from the supply chain.

"I think it's crucial to know how much dedication and hard work goes into producing the products on supermarket shelves."

A green tractor outside The Swan, Thaxted as part of Essex Young Farmers' Plough Sunday

Plough Sunday in Thaxted - Credit: Jodee Hill

Dan added that some of the machinery on show are worth six-figure sums.

He said: "Some of the technology has more tech on-board than an aircraft."

Thaxted's famous Morris Men perform at Essex Young Farmers' Plough Sunday event

Thaxted's famous Morris Men perform on Plough Sunday - Credit: Jodee Hill

Thaxted Morris Men wear face masks to match their kit at the Essex Young Farmers Plough Sunday event

Thaxted Morris Men wear face masks to match their kit at the Essex Young Farmers Plough Sunday event - Credit: Thaxted Morris Men

They were raising funds for the Farming Community Network and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which provide financial support to farming families.

Thaxted Morris Men and the parish church also lent their support to Plough Sunday.

