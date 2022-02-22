News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Bubbles for half-term at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Will Durrant

Published: 11:03 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 11:05 AM February 22, 2022
The Bubble Man creates a huge two-person bubble on stage

The Bubble Man creates a HUGE two-person bubble on stage - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A record-breaking bubble artist paid a visit to Saffron Walden for the half-term.

Saffron Walden Town Council has said that it is delighted with the response to its four free half-term events to encourage children and grown ups back into Saffron Walden.

An audience in front of the stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man's half-term shows sold out at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The events sold out, and Colette Kerr, town council events officer, said that she is delighted to invite visitors back to the Town Hall.

She said: "The Welcome Back Fund has given us the opportunity to hold free community events open to everyone.

"In doing so, it will encourage people back into our town centre safely to support local businesses."

Colette Kerr, Saffron Walden Town Council's events and activities officer

Colette Kerr, Saffron Walden Town Council's events and activities officer - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A boy wearing a 'bubble' hat inside a HUGE bubble on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Bubbles inside bubbles on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Carl Dickinson with his daughters Maria and Bobbie at the Highland Joker Kids Bubble Show, Saffron Walden

Maria, aged 10, and Bobbie, aged 6, at The Highland Joker Bubble Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A girl inside an ENORMOUS bubble on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Inside an ENORMOUS bubble on stage - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The event on Monday, February 14 featured bubbles by Eran The Highland Joker, who holds the joint-world record for the longest time spent inside a bubble.

Other events included a beat-box show and a pop-up Saffron Screen event with a free fish and chip lunch by Trawlerman.

Lucy Glover, Elouise, 3, and Grace, 5, at a Saffron Walden Town Hall event during half-term

Lucy Glover with Eloise, aged 3, and Grace, aged 5, get set to watch the Highland Joker Kids Bubble Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A human-sized bubble bursts on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall

A human-sized bubble bursts on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A girl inside a bursting bubble at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Inside a bursting bubble - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A bubble-based balancing act at The Highland Joker show in Saffron Walden Town Hall

A bubble-based balancing act - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A list of town council events is online: https://www.visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk/events/

Education News
Saffron Walden Town Council
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

