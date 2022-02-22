In pictures: Bubbles for half-term at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Gallery

The Bubble Man creates a HUGE two-person bubble on stage - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A record-breaking bubble artist paid a visit to Saffron Walden for the half-term.

Saffron Walden Town Council has said that it is delighted with the response to its four free half-term events to encourage children and grown ups back into Saffron Walden.

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man's half-term shows sold out at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The events sold out, and Colette Kerr, town council events officer, said that she is delighted to invite visitors back to the Town Hall.

She said: "The Welcome Back Fund has given us the opportunity to hold free community events open to everyone.

"In doing so, it will encourage people back into our town centre safely to support local businesses."

Colette Kerr, Saffron Walden Town Council's events and activities officer - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Bubbles inside bubbles on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Maria, aged 10, and Bobbie, aged 6, at The Highland Joker Bubble Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inside an ENORMOUS bubble on stage - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The event on Monday, February 14 featured bubbles by Eran The Highland Joker, who holds the joint-world record for the longest time spent inside a bubble.

Other events included a beat-box show and a pop-up Saffron Screen event with a free fish and chip lunch by Trawlerman.

Lucy Glover with Eloise, aged 3, and Grace, aged 5, get set to watch the Highland Joker Kids Bubble Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Highland Joker: The Bubble Man at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A human-sized bubble bursts on stage at Saffron Walden Town Hall - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inside a bursting bubble - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A bubble-based balancing act - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A list of town council events is online: https://www.visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk/events/