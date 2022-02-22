Gallery
In pictures: Bubbles for half-term at Saffron Walden Town Hall
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
A record-breaking bubble artist paid a visit to Saffron Walden for the half-term.
Saffron Walden Town Council has said that it is delighted with the response to its four free half-term events to encourage children and grown ups back into Saffron Walden.
The events sold out, and Colette Kerr, town council events officer, said that she is delighted to invite visitors back to the Town Hall.
She said: "The Welcome Back Fund has given us the opportunity to hold free community events open to everyone.
"In doing so, it will encourage people back into our town centre safely to support local businesses."
The event on Monday, February 14 featured bubbles by Eran The Highland Joker, who holds the joint-world record for the longest time spent inside a bubble.
Other events included a beat-box show and a pop-up Saffron Screen event with a free fish and chip lunch by Trawlerman.
A list of town council events is online: https://www.visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk/events/