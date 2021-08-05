First in-person meeting in 17 months after Covid restrictions lifted
Elsenham WI members have met up in person for the first time since February last year, at a Posh Frocks and Hats garden party, held during their centenary year.
About 50 WI members and guests gathered in Karen Pitcher's garden.
As 2021 is Elsenham WI’s centenary year, the theme was posh frocks throughout the decades.
The event was organised and run by the Elsenham WI committee, with members contributing food and drink.
Centenary bunting was made by Elsenham WI Secretary Gill Hathaway, the best songs from the last 100 years were played and Vice President Gloria Eatson organised an extra special raffle.
The forecast was for heavy showers but luckily, only a few drops of rain fell.
Although guests are always welcome, men on this occasion came along in greater numbers.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "We’ve worked hard to maintain our community via virtual meetings, phone calls and doorstep deliveries over the last 16 months or so.
"However, there is no substitute for meeting in person and I am delighted that we were finally able to get together for the first of many centenary celebrations."
To get involved, email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.