Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle >

Saffron Walden Museum launches 'Objects in Focus' partnership project

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:06 PM August 4, 2022
Saffron Walden Museum, Museum Street, Saffron Walden, CB10 1BN, Essex

Saffron Walden Museum, Saffron Walden - Credit: Archant / Will Durrant

Saffron Walden Museum has partnered with the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London to showcase new objects as part of a loans programme.

The aim of the Objects in Focus programme, funded by Arts Council England, is for museums to improve access to collections and strengthen partnerships with other museums and cultural organisations.

From July until November, Saffron Walden Museum is loaning some tattoo design examples from the Horniman Museum, which come from Sarawak, Borneo in the 19th century and illustrate traditional tattoo methods and designs.

The display also includes a tattoo implement from Fiji, collected in Viti Levu in 1876, which is made from a bone plate with a bamboo handle and has been decorated with plaited coconut fibre.

For more information go to https://saffronwaldenmuseum.swmuseumsoc.org.uk/object-in-focus-partnership-project-with-the-horniman-museum/

