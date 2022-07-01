Tea party celebrates Saffron Walden Museum volunteers

A celebratory tea party was held to thank volunteers at Saffron Walden Museum for their hard work.

The museum has 55 volunteers who work for around 3,000 hours throughout the year, fulfilling a number of different roles including running the welcome desk, sorting and cataloguing collections and helping to run learning activities.

The tea party ,which was run as part of National Volunteers' Week, was supported by Cook, Tesco and Waitrose via their community schemes.

Museum curator Carolyn Wingfield said: "Our volunteers are vital to the museum – they keep it open and welcome visitors, assist with all manner of behind-the-scenes and practical tasks, and contribute much experience and knowledge of their local communities.

“After the difficulties of the pandemic, when the museum had to close, we are especially grateful to all the volunteers who have returned, and to the new volunteers who have recently joined us."