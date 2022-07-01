News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle >

Tea party celebrates Saffron Walden Museum volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM July 1, 2022
A tea party was held to thank volunteers at Saffron Walden Museum

A tea party was held to thank volunteers at Saffron Walden Museum - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

A celebratory tea party was held to thank volunteers at Saffron Walden Museum for their hard work.

The museum has 55 volunteers who work for around 3,000 hours throughout the year, fulfilling a number of different roles including running the welcome desk, sorting and cataloguing collections and helping to run learning activities.

The tea party ,which was run as part of National Volunteers' Week, was supported by Cook, Tesco and Waitrose via their community schemes.

Museum curator Carolyn Wingfield said: "Our volunteers are vital to the museum – they keep it open and welcome visitors, assist with all manner of behind-the-scenes and practical tasks, and contribute much experience and knowledge of their local communities.

“After the difficulties of the pandemic, when the museum had to close, we are especially grateful to all the volunteers who have returned, and to the new volunteers who have recently joined us."

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

An image of the fox and a police car.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man in court over alleged 'fox-killing' during Puckeridge Hunt

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant

Uttlesford District Council

Solar farm application decision is deferred

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Thick smoke during a fire in Fulbourn, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Video

Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia and Stansted Express trains cannot run through Harlow Mill due to a tree on the line

Greater Anglia | Updated

Stansted Airport and Cambridge trains disrupted after tree falls on tracks

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon