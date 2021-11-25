House Histories of the Chesterfords is on sale, written and researched by Jayne Greenwood, Kate McManus and Fiona Wilkinson - Credit: Chesterford Local History & Archaeology Society

Local historians in The Chesterfords have taken an in-depth look at village life throughout the centuries as part of a new book.

Written by Jayne Greenwood, Kate McManus and Fiona Wilkinson, and edited by John French, House Histories of The Chesterfords looks at how the villages have developed from revolution to revolution.

John said: "House Histories explores the stories of some of the most interesting houses in the community.

"It is not just about the buildings, but more importantly about who occupied them and their role in village and local society.

"It is a reminder of a time when commuting to Cambridge every day, let alone London, would have seemed impossible - when village life was vitally important."

The research team from Chesterford Local History & Archaeology Society was supported by Zofia Everett from the Essex Record Office and artist Stephen Parkinson.

House Histories is sold at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre and online via Amazon.