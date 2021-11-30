Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden constituency who has launched the Buy One More Toy Appeal for Christmas 2021 in Toy Box, Saffron Walden - Credit: submitted

Kemi Badenoch, MP for the Saffron Walden constituency, has launched a Christmas toy appeal to support Home-Start Essex.

She is urging residents to 'buy one more toy' to donate to drop-off points in Saffron Walden, Stansted, Great Dunmow and Broomfield.

Home-Start Essex supports and builds the confidence and skills of parents and carers to achieve healthy and positive outcomes for children.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am urging residents across Chelmsford and Uttlesford to ‘buy one more toy’ to donate to this excellent charity.

“Many of us missed out on our perfect Christmas last year, let’s make this one extra special.”

Rosanne Kynaston, Operations Manager at Home-Start Essex, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for the families we support. We are delighted that she has chosen to support us through this appeal.

“Throughout the winter months we are continuing to deliver essential items such as fuel vouchers and food to families who are experiencing financial hardship.

“These families will be so pleased to also receive a gift for their child or children, and I know that the families receiving gifts will be touched by the kindness of those who have donated to Kemi’s Buy One More Toy Appeal.”

All types of new toys in their original packaging and clothes are welcome, for any age group.

The deadline for donations is Monday, December 13.

Kemi Badenoch MP has launched a Christmas toy appeal. She is pictured here at Toy Box, Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied

Drop off toys at the following locations:

Saffron Walden Constituency Conservative Association, The Old Armoury, 3 Museum Street, Saffron Walden, CB10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm;

Stansted Library, The Mountfitchet Exchange, Crafton Green House, 72 Chapel Hill, Stansted Mountfitchet, CM24 8AQ on Tuesdays from 9am to 1pm, Thursdays from 2pm to 7pm and Saturdays 9am to 5pm;

Dunmow Town Council, 47 Stortford Rd, Dunmow, CM6 1DG on Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm;

Broomfield Village Hall and Parish Council, 158 Main Rd, Broomfield, Chelmsford CM1 7AH on Monday or Tuesday between 9am and 9pm and Wednesdays from 9am to 12noon.

Please email the MP's office with any questions: kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament.uk