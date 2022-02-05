News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Milo from Saffron Walden wins the cutest canine award

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2022
Milo, a black Labrador, the winner of a St Clare Hospice Winter Walkies cutest canine competition

West Essex's cutest canine is a black Labrador from Saffron Walden.

Milo, aged seven, won St Clare Hospice's cutest canine competition as part of the charity's Winter Walkies 5k fundraiser.

He received 126 votes out of a total 492 cast, and helped his owner Alison Saunders raise money for the hospice, which cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses.

Alison said: "I'm delighted that Milo won Cutest Canine!

"He is a calm, friendly, intuitive and loving boy who loves his ball, long walks and food!"

Milo, St Clare Hospice's cutest canine competition winner, and his owners in Saffron Walden

Alison added: "The Hospice at Home team cared for my dad, Alan, in August 2020.

"Then they helped my mum Marjorie with the Listening Ear bereavement support.

"Sadly, my mum then needed the care of St Clare herself and was admitted to their inpatient unit where she passed away in October last year."

The next Winter Walkies fundraiser is on February 27 and leaves from St Clare Hospice, near Harlow: https://stclarehospice.org.uk/event/winter-walkies-2022/

