Milo from Saffron Walden wins the cutest canine award
- Credit: St Clare Hospice
West Essex's cutest canine is a black Labrador from Saffron Walden.
Milo, aged seven, won St Clare Hospice's cutest canine competition as part of the charity's Winter Walkies 5k fundraiser.
He received 126 votes out of a total 492 cast, and helped his owner Alison Saunders raise money for the hospice, which cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses.
Alison said: "I'm delighted that Milo won Cutest Canine!
"He is a calm, friendly, intuitive and loving boy who loves his ball, long walks and food!"
Alison added: "The Hospice at Home team cared for my dad, Alan, in August 2020.
"Then they helped my mum Marjorie with the Listening Ear bereavement support.
"Sadly, my mum then needed the care of St Clare herself and was admitted to their inpatient unit where she passed away in October last year."
The next Winter Walkies fundraiser is on February 27 and leaves from St Clare Hospice, near Harlow: https://stclarehospice.org.uk/event/winter-walkies-2022/
Most Read
- 1 80th anniversary of the 'Mighty Eighth' celebrated with East Anglian fly-past
- 2 Medical incident near Audley End station halted trains
- 3 There's a new community facility in Saffron Walden
- 4 Elbow to headline outdoor Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
- 5 Lorry jammed in tight corner in Saffron Walden town centre
- 6 Sir Tom Jones to play Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden
- 7 Review: Testament of Yootha is 'not as engaging as its subject'
- 8 Walden receptionist: From wobbly to walking 10,000 steps challenge
- 9 Milo from Saffron Walden wins the cutest canine award
- 10 Council rejects solar farm plan for Stocking Pelham
READ MORE:
8th birthday for St Clare's team that runs Hospice at Home
In pictures: the cute animals in January's Pets' Corner