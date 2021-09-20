News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Gallery

Saffron Walden celebrates National Hospitality Day 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:38 PM September 20, 2021   
Main image: a chef at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden prepares a plate; insets - hospitality managers

National Hospitality Day 2021 took place on Saturday, September 18 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The first ever National Hospitality Day was an "amazing success", its organisers have said.

Hospitality Action - one of four charities behind National Hospitality Day - tweeted this morning to thank businesses across the country for taking part in the event on Saturday (September 18).

In Saffron Walden, pubs, bars and cafés have praised customers for their support after a difficult 18 months.

Simon Cleary at The Plough, Great Chesterford, said: "It has been a very difficult time for all pubs and restaurants, so we would urge everybody to make use of their local pub, wherever that is."

Two people - Samantha and Simon Cleary - in front of The Plough pub, Great Chesterford

Samantha and Simon Cleary at The Plough, Great Chesterford on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two women smiling at The Plough, Great Chesterford

National Hospitality Day 2021 at The Plough, Great Chesterford - Credit: Saffron Photo

Nicky Goldsack, of Tiptree Tea Rooms, said: "Hospitality has become more valued over the last year.

"We really appreciate the local people we employ as well as the regulars and visitors who shop in the town."

The four charities behind National Hospitality Day are: Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, Licensed Trade Charity and Springboard.

A woman, Deborah Beetleshone, at Tiptree Tea Rooms in Saffron Walden

Deborah Beetleshone, Tiptree Tea Room manager, on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

People sit at tables drinking coffee from Tiptree tea room in Rose and Crown Walk, Saffron Walden

Tiptree Tea Room on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A row of five staff members at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden

Staff at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Families and friends sat at tables outside The Curious Goat in Saffron Walden

The Curious Goat on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A waiter serves plates of food to customers at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden

Lunch is served at The Curious Goat on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two women enjoy food and drink at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden

The Curious Goat on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two chefs at The Curious Goat, Saffron Walden

The Curious Goat on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two customers enjoying lunch at The Plough pub, Great Chesterford

National Hospitality Day 2021 at The Plough, Great Chesterford - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two customers enjoying a drink at The Plough pub, Great Chesterford

National Hospitality Day 2021 at The Plough, Great Chesterford - Credit: Saffron Photo

Hospitality Day
Hospitality Action
Lockdown Easing
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

