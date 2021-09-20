Gallery

Published: 12:38 PM September 20, 2021

The first ever National Hospitality Day was an "amazing success", its organisers have said.

Hospitality Action - one of four charities behind National Hospitality Day - tweeted this morning to thank businesses across the country for taking part in the event on Saturday (September 18).

The first #NationalHospitalityDay was an amazing success. On behalf of @drinks_trust @LTCharity and @Springboard_UK thank you to every business that took part. If you'd like to pay in your fundraising or make a gift to the partner charities here's a link. https://t.co/tloT0CiqQD pic.twitter.com/cRwlyQDOLW — Hospitality Action (@HospAction) September 20, 2021

In Saffron Walden, pubs, bars and cafés have praised customers for their support after a difficult 18 months.

Simon Cleary at The Plough, Great Chesterford, said: "It has been a very difficult time for all pubs and restaurants, so we would urge everybody to make use of their local pub, wherever that is."

Samantha and Simon Cleary at The Plough, Great Chesterford on National Hospitality Day 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

National Hospitality Day 2021 at The Plough, Great Chesterford - Credit: Saffron Photo

Nicky Goldsack, of Tiptree Tea Rooms, said: "Hospitality has become more valued over the last year.

"We really appreciate the local people we employ as well as the regulars and visitors who shop in the town."

The four charities behind National Hospitality Day are: Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, Licensed Trade Charity and Springboard.

