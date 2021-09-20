Gallery
Saffron Walden celebrates National Hospitality Day 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The first ever National Hospitality Day was an "amazing success", its organisers have said.
Hospitality Action - one of four charities behind National Hospitality Day - tweeted this morning to thank businesses across the country for taking part in the event on Saturday (September 18).
In Saffron Walden, pubs, bars and cafés have praised customers for their support after a difficult 18 months.
Simon Cleary at The Plough, Great Chesterford, said: "It has been a very difficult time for all pubs and restaurants, so we would urge everybody to make use of their local pub, wherever that is."
Nicky Goldsack, of Tiptree Tea Rooms, said: "Hospitality has become more valued over the last year.
"We really appreciate the local people we employ as well as the regulars and visitors who shop in the town."
The four charities behind National Hospitality Day are: Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, Licensed Trade Charity and Springboard.