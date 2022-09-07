Ask the expert: the secret to creating your perfect bathroom 

Promotion

Well-placed lighting and statement colours can transform the feel of any bathroom. - Credit: Ripples

A contemporary, stylish bathroom can transform the look and feel of your home.

We sit down with Paula Callaway, owner of bathroom specialists Ripples, who reveals the secrets of creating your very own bathroom haven.

Ripples have just opened their brand-new showroom in Saffron Walden, where you will find plenty of inspiration for your own space.

1. Consider different types of lighting

Lighting is crucial for any space in the home, but the bathroom in particular can be dramatically transformed with well-placed lighting. Despite what you may think, lighting isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach – incorporating different layers of lighting into the space will improve the functionality of your bathroom.

The first thing you should consider is the lighting required for general use or cleaning - all bathrooms will need downlights or a central light, both of which are fitted into the ceiling and provide a standard amount of light throughout the room.

The next level to think about is task lighting, whether it’s on the walls either side of the mirror or within the mirror itself. This is more intimate lighting, which is useful for doing makeup, skincare or just getting ready for the day – I'd recommend opting for side installations rather than the top to create minimal shadows.

Hiring a designer for your bathroom can help to bring your vision to life, sourcing the best products and creating a functional space for you to enjoy. - Credit: Ripples

The final, but equally most important stage is mood lighting. This sets the tone for your space and how you feel when you’re using it. Low-level lighting is key here, especially for bathrooms featuring bathtubs or en-suites. You can achieve a softer look through spot lighting or strip lighting underneath cabinets. Making sure there's a separate switch to create a calmer experience, that’s undisturbed by bright lights for those early mornings or late nights.

2. Add a splash of colour

Whilst many modern bathrooms showcase a neutral palette with greys, blues, white and black, incorporating a splash of colour is a great way to create a unique and engaging space.

If you’re a little apprehensive about which route to follow for your colour scheme, here’s some options to consider for your space:

Part-tiling the area is a great way to integrate a colour into the bathroom without affecting the harmony of the other colours.

Including a freestanding bath offers an opportunity to add a focal point to the room by painting it in a different colour.

Vanity units can often be designed using a bespoke colour service, allowing you to create a cohesive colour scheme for multiple cabinets and drawers within the bathroom.

Keeping plants in your bathroom not only creates a calmer environment, but it’s an easy way to add a splash of colour to any design.

Adding a splash of colour to your bathroom is a great way to create a unique and engaging space. - Credit: Ripples

3. Work with a designer

Whilst Instagram and Pinterest offer a limitless source of inspiration and ideas for our home spaces and décor, translating this into a real design that suits your home’s plumbing, electrics and layout can be tricky without professional help.

The designers at Ripples will be able to work with you to combine your ideas and niche down your vision to create your dream bathroom. Working with a designer will allow you to create a functional space that suits your needs whilst matching your desired aesthetic.

Designers also take the stress out of sourcing the items for your space. They will be familiar with a wide variety of brands and products, and will be able to find the ones which will suit you best, so you can focus on the more enjoyable parts of the project without the hassle.

4. Allow enough time for the project

A bathroom takes approximately three weeks to install on average, however the lead times for products can take longer (sometimes up to eight weeks), which can delay the finished result.

Many clients can be surprised by the length of time this takes, but a professional and expert installation team will take all the precautions to ensure the project runs smoothly. This often requires stripping back the room and beginning from scratch to create the best result possible.

Vanity units can be designed using a bespoke colour service, allowing you to create a cohesive colour scheme for multiple cabinets and drawers. - Credit: Ripples

5. Include underfloor heating

Underfloor heating can make a dramatic difference to your bathroom experience - especially if you opted for floor tiling, as it creates a comforting warmth all year-round. Heated tiling can help to dry up water from the shower.

For those looking to go the extra mile with their bathroom space, heating can be taken up the walls and onto tiled seats for a spa-like, luxury experience from the confines of your own home.

Ripples are expert bathroom specialists with over 40 years of experience in creating bespoke bathrooms.

Visit ripplesbathrooms.com or contact 01799 934225 to book a design consultation with a specialist bathroom designer from the Saffron Walden showroom.