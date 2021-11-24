News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden contest seeks the best Christmas decorations

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM November 24, 2021
A festive front door in Saffron Walden, with lights, greenery, bows and bells

Saffron Walden Initiative is looking for the best Walden decorations on houses and in gardens this Christmas - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Saffron Walden Initiative is running its inaugural Christmas house and gardens competition - and is looking for the best decorations and displays.

Residents living in the immediate vicinity of Saffron Walden are being encouraged to enter the competition.

There is a £50 Scotsdales Garden Centre voucher for the winner.

Entries need to be submitted by Friday, December 10. 

Judging will take place on Thursday, December 16 from 5pm onwards.

Send your entry via email to: SWIxmashouseandgardens@gmail.com with your name, a contact name, address, postcode, contact number and email address. 

There is no theme. Organisers are encouraging residents to use existing decorations and lights, bearing in mind that eco-friendly and LED is the way to go.

For queries, call Jacqui on 07931 534599.

A decorated Christmas garden. Saffron Walden Initiative is looking for competition entries

A decorated Christmas garden. Saffron Walden Initiative is looking for competition entries - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative


