Saffron Walden Choral Society names new musical director

An Oxford don has been named Saffron Walden Choral Society's new musical director.

Quintin Beer, director of music at St Peter's College, Oxford, will take up the post following Janet Wheeler's departure after 30 years with the society.

Sara Varey, chair of the Choral Society, said: "The Society is delighted to welcome Quintin.

"He will take up the position at a time when interest in choral music is at its strongest for many years."

Sara added that the current MD, Janet Wheeler, has led the choir to "widely-acknowledged choral excellence" with an array of community projects.

Quintin said: "The choir’s reputation as well as its focus on community and local music is a terrific context in which to make fantastic music.

"I am also proud to inherit the legacy left by Janet Wheeler, a first-rate musician who has achieved so much with the choir."

Janet will continue in her role until March.