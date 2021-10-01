Published: 3:02 PM October 1, 2021

Volunteers at Saffron Walden Museum have been treated to a tea party.

The museum, founded in the 1830s, is supported by more than 50 volunteers who run the welcome desk, sort and catalogue collections and run activities for families.

They are usually thanked with a tea party in Volunteers' Week in early June, but this was delayed due to social distancing restrictions.

Museum curator Carolyn Wingfield said the volunteers played a "huge part" in getting the museum ready to reopen this summer.

She said: “After a difficult 18 months or so, it is fantastic that the museum has been able to reopen and welcome people back.

You may also want to watch:

"Without our volunteers, the museum simply could not operate.

"We very much appreciate all that they do, and we are delighted to celebrate and thank them for their continued support.”

The museum is in the process of creating CV Walden - a Covid-19 archive.