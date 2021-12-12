Author AJ Campbell with her third book called Search No Further - Credit: AJ Campbell

Stansted author AJ Campbell has written her third book, called Search No Further, and it could follow previous successes into the top of the reading charts.

All three novels will soon become available as a spoken option to listen to, after publisher WF Howes purchased the audiobook rights.

The book cover of Search No Further by AJ Campbell - Credit: AJ Campbell

Amanda, whose pen name is AJ Campbell, is promising "twists, turns and torment" in the psychological family drama.

The novel is about glamorous Cara De Rosa who seems to have it all. When she collapses during a family party, all signs point to a heart attack, but does someone want Cara dead? Granddaughter Sienna is determined to get the answer.

AJ's online launch party takes place via Facebook Live on Thursday December 16 at 8pm, with Christmas themed 'swag boxes' as prizes. See: Facebook.com/AJCampbellauthor

Mum of three AJ said she's had really good feedback on her writing so far, and is delighted at how readers have got involved via her online bookclub called Novels and Natter.

AJ said: "The first two books are stand-alone but in a series. This [third book] is a complete stand-alone book.

"I'm still doing my bookclub Novels and Natter - that's going really well. It's open to anyone to join on Facebook.

"I'm now writing book four!"

AJ originally worked as an accountant for London investment banks but after her twin sons were born in 2005, she left work to care for one her them who has cerebral palsy and is profoundly deaf.

She got into journaling and later writing novels, attending various writing courses including the Faber Academy’s Writing A Novel.

AJ's self-published debut novel, a psychological suspense called Leave Well Alone, was released in July 2020 in paperback and Kindle formats and quickly topped Amazon's Hot New Releases chart.

Leave Well Alone tells the story of Eva Barnes, and raises the question 'how far would you go to protect your family?'

It was followed by second novel, psychological thriller Don't Come Looking in April 2021.

Her third novel is also available in paperback or ebook on Amazon.

Tim Barber from Dissect Designs has again designed the cover.



