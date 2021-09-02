Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM September 2, 2021

The Stansted Millers celebrated August Bank Holiday Monday with their annual Windmill Fete.

The Millers, who help look after the 234-year-old windmill, held the fete to help preserve the building and its machinery.

Crowds at the Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Climbing the ladders at Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted's Windmill Fete was called off in 2020, but Tudor Owen, chairman of the Stansted Millers, said its return this year was as successful as ever.

Tudor said: "Despite the grey start, it was wonderful to see such a good turnout at the fete and to welcome visitors to the windmill again.

"This is our main fundraising event so we were very pleased to see so many enjoying themselves.

"It was something of a relief that enough wanted to come out, experience a village fete, and make it a success!"

Guests with Tudor Owen, Chairman of the Stansted Millers (centre) - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The people of Stansted have owned the mill since 1934. It has been looked after by the Millers since then.

Information about the Millers is on the Stansted Windmill website: https://www.stanstedwindmill.co.uk/

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Fight! at Stansted Windmill fete - Credit: Saffron Photo

Robbie the Land Train at Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo