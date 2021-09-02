News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle

Gallery

Stansted Windmill Fete fundraiser a 'success'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM September 2, 2021   
A woman in an apron hands cake to a group of four people at Stansted Windmill Fete, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Stansted Millers celebrated August Bank Holiday Monday with their annual Windmill Fete.

The Millers, who help look after the 234-year-old windmill, held the fete to help preserve the building and its machinery.

Crowds in front of Stansted Windmill, Essex

Crowds at the Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A young girl climbing a ladder inside Stansted Windmill, Essex

Climbing the ladders at Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Stansted's Windmill Fete was called off in 2020, but Tudor Owen, chairman of the Stansted Millers, said its return this year was as successful as ever.

Tudor said: "Despite the grey start, it was wonderful to see such a good turnout at the fete and to welcome visitors to the windmill again.

"This is our main fundraising event so we were very pleased to see so many enjoying themselves.

"It was something of a relief that enough wanted to come out, experience a village fete, and make it a success!"

A group of five people keeping a social distance - they observe photos of Stansted Windmill, Essex

Guests with Tudor Owen, Chairman of the Stansted Millers (centre) - Credit: Saffron Photo

A crowd of people in front of a marquee at Stansted Windmill Fete, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The people of Stansted have owned the mill since 1934. It has been looked after by the Millers since then.

Information about the Millers is on the Stansted Windmill website: https://www.stanstedwindmill.co.uk/

Two people climbing a ladder inside Stansted Windmill, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children fight using large soft-play batons at Stansted Windmill fete

Fight! at Stansted Windmill fete - Credit: Saffron Photo

A colourful blue 'land train' - a pretend train which is driving on the grass carrying passengers

Robbie the Land Train at Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three children standing in Stansted Windmill, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two people climbing a ladder inside Stansted Windmill, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A family of five inside Stansted Windmill, Essex

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A boy holds up a ball - He's about to throw it

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A family - four people - stand inside Stansted Windmill next to display boards

Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

An adult and a child stand in a large room which is filled with wooden machinery from Stansted Windmill, Essex

Visiting the mill at the Stansted Windmill Fete 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Fun at Walden's Dance in the Square 2021
  2. 2 Film crews using Greater Anglia trains and stations as locations for movies and TV productions
  3. 3 Peasgood becomes double medallist at Tokyo Paralympic Games
  1. 4 Two hair stylists in international contest final
  2. 5 Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event
  3. 6 Clavering fete set to be the 'perfect' end-of-summer event
  4. 7 Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees
  5. 8 First defeat for Saffron Walden Town drops them off the top spot
  6. 9 A magical way to end the summer holidays
  7. 10 Pride and joy for Joseph Gaffan as former Saffron Walden Rugby Club junior wins England cap
Events
Stansted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Victorian Horses event will return to Audley End.

Events

What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Events

Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock celebrates winning Gold during the Men's 100m - T44 final during the

6 Paralympians from our area to watch out for at Tokyo 2020

Dan Mountney

person
Saffron Walden U3A members laying musical instruments, outside on grass. Essex

Learn about U3A via the pop-up stall at Walden's Jubilee Gardens

Saffron Walden U3A

Logo Icon