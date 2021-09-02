Gallery
Stansted Windmill Fete fundraiser a 'success'
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The Stansted Millers celebrated August Bank Holiday Monday with their annual Windmill Fete.
The Millers, who help look after the 234-year-old windmill, held the fete to help preserve the building and its machinery.
Stansted's Windmill Fete was called off in 2020, but Tudor Owen, chairman of the Stansted Millers, said its return this year was as successful as ever.
Tudor said: "Despite the grey start, it was wonderful to see such a good turnout at the fete and to welcome visitors to the windmill again.
"This is our main fundraising event so we were very pleased to see so many enjoying themselves.
"It was something of a relief that enough wanted to come out, experience a village fete, and make it a success!"
The people of Stansted have owned the mill since 1934. It has been looked after by the Millers since then.
Information about the Millers is on the Stansted Windmill website: https://www.stanstedwindmill.co.uk/
