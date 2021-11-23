News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle

Thaxted Christmas Fayre means church calendar is 'back in full swing'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:45 PM November 23, 2021
Maureen Edwards, who co-owns the Moorcroft company, at Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre

Moorcroft owner Maureen Edwards at Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

Thaxted Parish Church's events are "back in full swing" after the 2021 Christmas Fayre.

The event, which took place on Saturday, November 20, saw crowds turn out to purchase festive gifts, refreshments and Stoke-on-Trent pottery by Moorcroft.

Moorcroft chair Hugh Edwards hands a book to a child at Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre

Moorcroft owner Hugh Edwards gets stuck in at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man and a little girl dressed as an elf at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre

Santa's little helper at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

Ann Pickhaver, Thaxted church warden, thanked church guests and the Moorcroft company for their support.

Ann said: "The Christmas Fayre went extraordinarily well!

"We had people turn up in their droves and there was a great feeling of being back in full swing.

"We were delighted that people enjoyed themselves.

"The church is most grateful to Hugh and Maureen Edwards from Moorcroft, who have supported our work for a number of years."

A selection of cakes on sale at Thaxted Parish Church

Cakes on sale in Thaxted Parish Church - Credit: Saffron Photo

Bottles of wine and beer at a tombola at Thaxted Parish Church

The chance to win a Christmas tipple at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

An array of Moorcroft at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre

An array of Moorcroft at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

Most Read

  1. 1 Pelham Spring solar plans submitted to Uttlesford District Council
  2. 2 Walden firmly on the Wembley trail after five-star show in FA Vase
  3. 3 In pictures: Uttlesford takes part in BBC Children in Need 2021
  1. 4 Bulb in administration: What does it mean for you?
  2. 5 Miss Disco to host Valentine's party in Saffron Walden to meet demand
  3. 6 Bumper weekend of Christmas events set for Saffron Walden
  4. 7 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
  5. 8 Police hand file to CPS amid Uttlesford 'governance issue' probe
  6. 9 Fears for patient safety as cardiology waiting lists grow
  7. 10 Breakfast show star launches Cambridge Gifting Tree

Hugh and Maureen Edwards own the Moorcroft company, which has traded since 1913.

The money raised at the Fayre will go towards church costs, particularly building costs and roof repairs.

Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre with famous Stoke-on-Trent Moorcroft pottery

Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre with Moorcroft pottery - Credit: Saffron Photo

A stallholder chats with a customer at Thaxted Parish Church's Christmas Fayre

The Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

A volunteer prepares soup at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre

A winter soup at Thaxted Parish Church - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crowds at the Thaxted Parish Church Christmas Fayre

Thaxted's festive season saw a busy start at the Parish Church's Christmas Fayre - Credit: Saffron Photo

Christmas
Charity News
Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden's Royal British Legion branch president John Moran and vice-chair Andrew Pain on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday | Gallery

IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in and around Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hugh Edwards in front of Moorcroft pottery

Christmas

Christmas Fayre comes to Thaxted this weekend

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

BBC

Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon