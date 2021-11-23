Thaxted Christmas Fayre means church calendar is 'back in full swing'
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Thaxted Parish Church's events are "back in full swing" after the 2021 Christmas Fayre.
The event, which took place on Saturday, November 20, saw crowds turn out to purchase festive gifts, refreshments and Stoke-on-Trent pottery by Moorcroft.
Ann Pickhaver, Thaxted church warden, thanked church guests and the Moorcroft company for their support.
Ann said: "The Christmas Fayre went extraordinarily well!
"We had people turn up in their droves and there was a great feeling of being back in full swing.
"We were delighted that people enjoyed themselves.
"The church is most grateful to Hugh and Maureen Edwards from Moorcroft, who have supported our work for a number of years."
Hugh and Maureen Edwards own the Moorcroft company, which has traded since 1913.
The money raised at the Fayre will go towards church costs, particularly building costs and roof repairs.