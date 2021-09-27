Gallery
Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show winners revealed
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography/Archant
Judges at Thaxted's Gardening and Craft Show had to make difficult decisions, its organisers have said.
Simon Payne, the show's chairperson, said this year's event over the weekend (Saturday. September 25 - Sunday 26) brought out the town's creativity with plenty of tough-to-judge cakes, clothes, floral displays and novelty vegetables.
Simon said: "We had a really great weekend.
"Everything was really high in quality, so there was lots of friendly competition.
"But most importantly, it was great to get back out in Thaxted and share in each other's produce."
Simon said he was grateful to everyone who came.
He praised Temperence Kehoe for her matchbox magic to win the Yardley Hall Cup - Best Exhibit in the Children and Teenagers Category.
He also praised George Caton's Best Exhibit in the Vegetables and Fruit category, and Ian Barnard for winning the Daphne Weller Trophy - Best Exhibit in the Floral Art category.