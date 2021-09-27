News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show winners revealed

Will Durrant

Published: 5:51 PM September 27, 2021   
A montage with lots of happy faces at the Thaxted Garden and Craft Show 2021

All smiles at Thaxted Garden and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography/Archant

Judges at Thaxted's Gardening and Craft Show had to make difficult decisions, its organisers have said.

Simon Payne, the show's chairperson, said this year's event over the weekend (Saturday. September 25 - Sunday 26) brought out the town's creativity with plenty of tough-to-judge cakes, clothes, floral displays and novelty vegetables.

A girl has received a cup at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

All smiles the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show Photo - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Victoria sponge cakes at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

There were over 100 categories in the Thaxted Gardening and Craft event, including the "A Traditional Victoria Sponge" category - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Simon said: "We had a really great weekend.

"Everything was really high in quality, so there was lots of friendly competition.

"But most importantly, it was great to get back out in Thaxted and share in each other's produce."

The committee chairman wins the home-made beer show at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

The committee chair wins the home-made beer category at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Barteltt Photography

A woman smiling and laughing at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

The Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show awards - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show laid out in the United Reformed Church Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show at the United Reformed Church - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Simon said he was grateful to everyone who came.

He praised Temperence Kehoe for her matchbox magic to win the Yardley Hall Cup - Best Exhibit in the Children and Teenagers Category.

Best in Show - Craft by Temperance Kehoe Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Best in Show - Craft by Temperance Kehoe - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Colourful crafts by Temperance Kehoe, who won Best in Show at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

Best in Show - Temperance Kehoe's colourful crafts - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Beatrice Briant who has made Thaxted Windmill out of Lego

Beatrice Briant with her Lego Thaxted Windmill at town's Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Ian Barnard with his winning, multi-coloured flower displays at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

Ian Barnard with his winning flower displays at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A sea of blooms in vases at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

Blooms at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A man, George Caton, with his longest leek and novelty beetroot at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

George Caton wins the longest leek category and the novelty vegetable competition with his beetroot at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

He also praised George Caton's Best Exhibit in the Vegetables and Fruit category, and Ian Barnard for winning the Daphne Weller Trophy - Best Exhibit in the Floral Art category.

A boy is given an award at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

An award winner at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An award winner at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

The Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show awards - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Two people on stage at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show in the United Reform Church

At the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

An prizegiving at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

An award winner at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Prizewinning courgettes at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

First-prize courgettes at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Temperance Kehoe receives a number of awards at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

Temperance Kehoe wins a number of categories at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

George Caton picks up a trophy at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show

George Caton wins prizes for his leek and beetroot at the Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

