News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Lifestyle

Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa's 104th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021   
Main: Elsa Clarson with a Rolls-Royce Phantom outside her Thaxted home; Inset: Elsa Clarson with Anne Sutton

Elsa Clarson celebrated her 104th birthday with a Rolls-Royce Phantom experience - Credit: Anne Sutton/Archant

Thaxted resident Elsa Clarson celebrated her 104th birthday in style with a Rolls-Royce experience.

Elsa, who was born in 1917, was treated to the experience by her friend Anne Sutton with help from P and A Wood.

Anne said: "Elsa is a real friend and deserves recognition. She’ s amazingly bright and quick witted.

"We spend hours together, with Elsa regaling me with tales past.

"I love to listen to her many and varied tales of a very interesting life.

You may also want to watch:

"She should write a book!"

Elsa is originally from Birmingham.

Most Read

  1. 1 High Court dismisses council attempt to block airport expansion plans
  2. 2 Essex Walking Strategy to enable 400 trips per resident per year
  3. 3 Saffron Walden jigsaw collection for crew members stuck at sea
  1. 4 Flexi parking ticket rolled out for hybrid commuters
  2. 5 Festival poised for Holst's 150th birthday celebrations in 2024
  3. 6 Get ready to dance at Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre
  4. 7 Essex County Council: Finding homes for Afghan refugees is 'a challenge'
  5. 8 7 Essex walks with a story to tell: from Grayson Perry to Dick Turpin
  6. 9 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
  7. 10 Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa's 104th birthday

Anne met Elsa when she became a befriending volunteer with charity Independent Age four years ago.

Elsa is a member of Great Sampford WI and enjoys cooking and living independently.

Several years ago, Elsa's family asked her what the secret to a long and happy life is.

She replied: “Just do anything, do whatever you want.”

Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Haverhill Road, Steeple Bumpstead, Essex

Essex Police

Thieves steal car from Essex driveway after break-in

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Council to debate poor planning performance after report

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Christmas markets are coming to Essex.

Essex Life

Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Susie Diggons from Tesco, Sophie Thomas, Darron Thomas and June Start with Macmillan cakes

Charity News

Supermarket staff Sophie raise £1,200 for cancer care

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon