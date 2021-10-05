Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa's 104th birthday
Thaxted resident Elsa Clarson celebrated her 104th birthday in style with a Rolls-Royce experience.
Elsa, who was born in 1917, was treated to the experience by her friend Anne Sutton with help from P and A Wood.
Anne said: "Elsa is a real friend and deserves recognition. She’ s amazingly bright and quick witted.
"We spend hours together, with Elsa regaling me with tales past.
"I love to listen to her many and varied tales of a very interesting life.
"She should write a book!"
Elsa is originally from Birmingham.
Anne met Elsa when she became a befriending volunteer with charity Independent Age four years ago.
Elsa is a member of Great Sampford WI and enjoys cooking and living independently.
Several years ago, Elsa's family asked her what the secret to a long and happy life is.
She replied: “Just do anything, do whatever you want.”