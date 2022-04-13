4 top tips for picking your perfect wedding venue 

Promotion

Can brides really have it all? With so much to consider for the big day, you might be left wondering if your dream wedding can become a reality.

“Begin with a blank canvas,” says Vicki Gregory, owner of event venue The Park Wedding and Events, in Great Chesterford. “The more flexibility the venue can offer, the easier it will be to bring your wedding vision to life.”

The Park Wedding and Events have an open day on Sunday, April 24, giving soon-to-married couples the chance to explore the location and get a sense of scale for their plans and ideas.

With a wealth of experience in running and hosting events, Vicki and her sister Livvy Hamilton are offering a stunning venue with an extensive portfolio of suppliers to make your day as perfect and personalised as possible.

From a traditional marquee setup to quirky bar, music and interior décor companies, The Park allows each couple to design, theme and tailor their day exactly to their taste.

Below, Vicki and Livvy share four tips to help make the process of planning a wedding easier.

1. Consider how versatile the space is to create your vision

As what is likely to be one of the biggest days of your life, it's important to view potential wedding venues with a clear idea of what you want. “It’s your big day, so if the venue can’t accommodate your needs, find somewhere else that can," says Vicki.

“We’re a family-run business who understand the importance of getting it right and making the day as special and personal as it can be. There’s hardly anything we will say no to – if we can make it happen, we will.

“We’ve organised garden games of croquet and created bars from converted horse trailers and even an old fire engine,” she tells us. “We are committed to creating individual, bespoke events that will be remembered by guests for years to come.”

The Park Wedding and Events have in-house planners that are included in the package offer, and they are also partnered with venue stylists who can help with designing your theme.

Livvy explains that the introductory package includes the hiring of the field and water supply as well as a limit of 350 guests. "From there, you can build your package with add-ons to suit your needs and budget," she says.

2. Check the venue’s flexibility on caterers

Make sure you choose a venue that’s open to using different catering companies, so you have the option for various cuisines to offer your guests.

“We have established relationships with a wide variety of supply partners and caterers to assist our couples when planning their celebrations, but are entirely flexible to their needs, should they want to hire another company,” Livvy says.

Vicki adds: “Whether they’re after a buffet-style event, a barbecue, hog roast or even a festival vibe with street food vans, we are more than happy to accommodate.”

The Park Wedding and Events don’t charge a corkage fee, so you’re welcome to bring as much alcohol as you wish, free of charge.

3. Choose a secluded location for minimal fuss and beautiful photos

You'll no doubt want your special day to be stress-free, without interruptions or restrictions. Choosing a more private, secluded location for your wedding will ensure the focus is entirely on you.

“The field we provide is surrounded by stunning views of the countryside with no noise restrictions, flexibility on timings and without the constraints of a hotel venue,” Vicki says. The Park is available for hire until midday the following day of the wedding, but alternative arrangements can be made to suit you.

“It’s the most picturesque location to create your dream wedding photos with friends and family. We're lucky to have gorgeous sunsets here, and the hilltop panoramic views make the perfect background,” says Livvy.

If the weather isn’t on your side on the day, you can come back and visit another time with your photographer to get the photos you want. You can also take your engagement photos free of charge before the wedding, too.

4. Make sure the venue has accessible transport links

You should also aim to make the day as hassle-free for your guests as possible. The easier everything runs, the more enjoyable it will be. “Having a location that’s easily accessible to local transport links is a huge plus, and will allow everything to run smoothly,” Vicki says.

The Park Wedding and Events is based 13 miles from the centre of Cambridge, with easy access to the M11 and Cambridge train station.

The Park is available for bookings for all kinds of events from birthday celebrations and christenings to Bar Mitzvahs and corporate away days.

