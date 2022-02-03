News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
80th anniversary of the 'Mighty Eighth' celebrated with East Anglian fly-past

Will Durrant

Published: 10:52 AM February 3, 2022
The US Eighth Air Force celebrated its 80th anniversary with a flypast over the Imperial War Museum, Duxford

The 80th anniversary of the Eighth Air Force was marked with a trans-Atlantic fly-past on Tuesday (February 1).

Two B-1 Lancer planes left South Dakota and flew over the Imperial War Museum at Duxford, Cambridge American Cemetery at Madingley and RAF Lakenheath at midday.

They were joined by fighter planes from the Royal Air Force and the United States Air Forces in Europe.

US Air Force B-1Bs and F-15s, and RAF F-35s over the north Norfolk coastline

Major General Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force commander, said: "Not only does this flight signify the longevity and reach of the United States’ bomber force, but it also pays tribute to our closest ally, the United Kingdom.

"Eighth Air Force has had a close relationship with the Royal Air Force since its beginning."

Two US military aeroplanes

The Eighth Air Force began life during World War Two in 1942.

RAF Duxford housed the 78th Fighter Group of the "Mighty Eighth" between 1943 and 1945.

It is now part of the US nuclear deterrence strategy and Global Strike Command.

The US Eighth Air Force began life in 1942, 80 years ago

The US Eighth Air Force's 80th anniversary fly-past

