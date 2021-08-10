Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021

Saffron Walden Motor Show has been hailed a great success by its organiser.

The 14th annual Motor Show took place on Sunday, August 8 and was held in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

Roger Abbott, Saffron Walden Motor Show organiser, said the event was one of his largest events to date.

A couple and their furry friends admire this BMW Isetta - Credit: Saffron Photo

Roger said: "We think we had more visitors on The Common than usual.

"Thank you to the guys on the traction engines, the Walden Bikers, the Scouts and Saffron Walden Ice Cream Company."

A motor show is hardly complete without an ice cream van! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Motor Show's organiser Roger Abbott (R) held the event in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust - Credit: Saffron Photo

Money donated at the event will help EHAAT fund equipment and missions at its new helipad in North Weald.

Clair Mitchell, EHAAT fundraising coordinator, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Saffron Walden Motor Show.

"A big thank you to everyone who organised the event!

"We look forward to announcing the donation figure in due course."

Lost? A New York taxi is shown off on The Common in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

On the fire engine - Credit: Saffron Photo

Full steam ahead! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Under the bonnet at the Saffron Walden Motor Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

All smiles aboard the bus - Credit: Saffron Photo

An impressive three-wheel motor on The Common - Credit: Saffron Photo