Gallery
Spot yourself at the Saffron Walden Motor Show
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Saffron Walden Motor Show has been hailed a great success by its organiser.
The 14th annual Motor Show took place on Sunday, August 8 and was held in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).
Roger Abbott, Saffron Walden Motor Show organiser, said the event was one of his largest events to date.
Roger said: "We think we had more visitors on The Common than usual.
"Thank you to the guys on the traction engines, the Walden Bikers, the Scouts and Saffron Walden Ice Cream Company."
Money donated at the event will help EHAAT fund equipment and missions at its new helipad in North Weald.
Clair Mitchell, EHAAT fundraising coordinator, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Saffron Walden Motor Show.
"A big thank you to everyone who organised the event!
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Ibiza Anthems party in Saffron Walden
- 2 Free drop-in fun on Saffron Walden's Market Square
- 3 'It will be fantastic' - James Blunt looking forward to live show at Audley End in Essex
- 4 Live music returns to Audley End as Heritage Live puts on four nights of concerts in Saffron Walden
- 5 Saffron Walden's youngsters finish a memorable season with two league titles
- 6 M11 and A14 racer who reached speeds of up to 160mph jailed
- 7 Seven-up for Saffron Walden Town as they thump Biggleswade United in FA Cup
- 8 Singer songwriter asks audience to capture her performance
- 9 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
- 10 First in-person meeting in 17 months after Covid restrictions lifted
"We look forward to announcing the donation figure in due course."