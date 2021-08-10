News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Spot yourself at the Saffron Walden Motor Show

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021   
A large group of people - adults and children - in front of a vintage cream and blue bus at Saffron Walden Motor Show

A big day out! - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Motor Show has been hailed a great success by its organiser.

The 14th annual Motor Show took place on Sunday, August 8 and was held in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

Roger Abbott, Saffron Walden Motor Show organiser, said the event was one of his largest events to date.

A light blue BMW Isetta car at Saffron Walden Motor Show 2021. There are two orange dogs in front.

A couple and their furry friends admire this BMW Isetta - Credit: Saffron Photo

Roger said: "We think we had more visitors on The Common than usual.

"Thank you to the guys on the traction engines, the Walden Bikers, the Scouts and Saffron Walden Ice Cream Company."

A little boy wearing thick blue glasses holding an ice cream at the Saffron Walden Motor Show 2021

A motor show is hardly complete without an ice cream van! - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man in hi-vis holds two charity pots. A man on the left puts a coin in the pot

Saffron Walden Motor Show's organiser Roger Abbott (R) held the event in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust - Credit: Saffron Photo

Money donated at the event will help EHAAT fund equipment and missions at its new helipad in North Weald.

Clair Mitchell, EHAAT fundraising coordinator, said: "We are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Saffron Walden Motor Show.

"A big thank you to everyone who organised the event!

"We look forward to announcing the donation figure in due course."

A boy in a yellow taxi driver's hat proudly shows off a yellow Chevrolet New York taxi

Lost? A New York taxi is shown off on The Common in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Four children sat on a red vintage fire engine at the Saffron Walden Motor Show

On the fire engine - Credit: Saffron Photo

A big green vintage steamroller on The Common, Saffron Walden

Full steam ahead! - Credit: Saffron Photo

A boy tinkers with the engine of a vintage car with its bonnet up at the Saffron Walden Motor Show

Under the bonnet at the Saffron Walden Motor Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group of people sat towards the back of a vintage bus at Saffron Walden Motor Show. They smile and wave.

All smiles aboard the bus - Credit: Saffron Photo

A large three-wheeled vehicle in black with two people on board wearing helmets.

An impressive three-wheel motor on The Common - Credit: Saffron Photo

A little orange dog in front of a vintage orange car at the Saffron Walden Motor Show 2021

Everyone and their furry friends are enjoying the vintage vehicles at the Saffron Walden Motor Show - Credit: Saffron Photo

Charity Fundraiser
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

