Published: 8:00 AM June 26, 2021

Welcome to our first Pets' Corner.

It's the place that will hopefully make you smile and offer information about pet care and health.

There are linked articles for Pets' Corner - if you hit the Pets Corner tag at the bottom of this article, it should take you to other content about pets. The number of items will expand as the weeks progress.

If you’d like to share information about your pet, send us your pet photos, your name, your pet’s name, and a few sentences about what makes them special to you.

We hope to have Pets’ Corner in the paper once a month.

Here are the first pets:

Buddy

Pets Corner: Donna's dog Buddy - Credit: supplied

Donna Briant said: “We definitely have a cute pet. His name is Buddy and he is a two year old Cavapoo. He is totally spoilt and thinks he is one of the kids.”





Magnum

Pets Corner: Suzan's dog Magnum - Credit: supplied

Suzan said: “Magnum is very special boy. He’s a coated Mexican Xolo. He’s very sensitive, loves cuddles and his special treat is sausages.”





Dave and Winky

Pets Corner: Sharon's cats Dave and Winky - Credit: supplied

Sharon from Radwinter said: “Meet Dave and his twin brother one eyed Winky. We rescued them from Dubai airport.

“They moved to Singapore with us and then flew with us to settle in Saffron Walden. Arabian Maus are the most gentle-natured feral cats. We couldn’t live without them.”





Timmy

Pets Corner: Ann's cat Timmy - Credit: supplied

Ann Bush from Leaden Roding says: “Timmy is 18 years old. He came to live with me when his owner died very suddenly. He is very good company and ‘talks’ all the time. He loves sleeping and snuggles.”





Barney

Pets Corner: Alan, Deanne, Katie and Ben's dog Barney - Credit: supplied

Alan Stratton, Deanne Houghton, Katie and Ben Houghton got in touch to talk about the centre of their household - Barney, their eight-year-old Bichon Frise.

“He’s had to cope with lockdown just like us. Pre-lockdown he was used to having the run of the house all day then all of a sudden we were all at home all day ‘invading his space’.

“He would end up hiding under the bed and only coming out for food! Then we all went back to work in the summer and things returned to normal but by the end of the year we were back to the old normal!

“Now he’s starting to feel better with having the place to himself.

“He’s a great part of the family and very much the centre of it and we love him being part of it!”





Bali

Pets Corner: Kristi's dog Bali - Credit: supplied

Kristi Pethers has a pet called Bali, a red toy poodle.

“Everyone’s immediate reaction is, ‘arwwwww what is she?’

“She loves people and other dogs. She is so quick and will often run loops around people to show off! Children quite often call her ‘waffle dog’ from the BBC.”





Blossom

Pets Corner: Leila's dog Blossom - Credit: supplied

Leila Sunshine’s much-loved and longed-for English Bulldog is called Blossom.

Blossom loves to play football, cuddles and kisses on the sofa and chew anything that isn’t hers!

Leila said: “She climbed the stairs for the first time, which our daughters thought was hilarious!”





Charlie

Pets Corner: Joanna's dog Charlie - Credit: supplied

Joanna Elliott of Great Dunmow says her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel called Charlie, 10, makes them laugh every day.

”He is very affectionate, good natured, curious and doesn’t like being left out of anything.

“He loves being tickled under his ears and snores very loudly.

“He makes us laugh every day and we treasure each moment with him.”







